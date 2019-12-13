Reading fans react to claim Leeds are keen on Andy Rinomhota

The Reading midfielder already has a connection to Leeds.

Reading fans are reacting to claims Leeds United are interested in signing the Royals midfielder, Andy Rinomhota.

The Reading manager Mark Bowen stated via Berkshire Live earlier this week that Rinomhota has 'teams like Leeds talking about him', corroborating reports which had emerged elsewhere.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Madejski Stadium from the south-coast side AFC Portchester in 2015, but was actually born in Leeds.

And this is what the Royals faithful are saying about the prospect of him returning north on Twitter - with one former Whites midfielder discussed as a possible replacement...

We’ll go down if he leaves — Tom Harris (@_TomHarris) December 13, 2019

Please leave our beautiful Andy alone — GreavesSZN (@GreavesSZN) December 10, 2019

To the Dirty filthy Leeds mob pic.twitter.com/raCxa52YHQ — Daniel (@DannySimmonds) December 10, 2019

10-15M — Luke Taylor (@lukerfc08) December 10, 2019

15m and we’ll talk. — ReadingFcBible (@ReadingFcBible) December 13, 2019

£7mil and I’ll pack his bags x — if Ovie & Obita had a kid (@_JamieMichael_) December 13, 2019

He seemed nervy on Saturday and definitely wasn’t himself. Is this at least part of the reason? — Calum Macleod (@calumathome) December 10, 2019

Sell Ejaria or Swift, they’re superb but balance is tough with both. Rino has dynamism that is hard to find. Play him correctly and he’ll be a top player! — Peter Griffiths (@MrPeteGriff) December 13, 2019

Baker in if he goes — Alex McKinlay (@mckinlay7291) December 13, 2019

What if we sell rhinomota and buy Lewis Baker? — Johnny (@Johnny37379991) December 11, 2019

Rinomhota is very much a defensive-minded midfielder, with only a goal and one assist to his name in 50 Reading appearances.

But his ability to play in multiple positions, notably right-back, could appeal to the Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Rinomhota signed a new three-year contract at Reading earlier in 2019.

Reading fans - what would Leeds be getting in Rinomhota?