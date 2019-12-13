Quick links

Reading fans react to claim Leeds are keen on Andy Rinomhota

The Reading midfielder already has a connection to Leeds.

Andy Rinomhota of Reading FC looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Reading at DW Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Wigan, England.

Reading fans are reacting to claims Leeds United are interested in signing the Royals midfielder, Andy Rinomhota.

The Reading manager Mark Bowen stated via Berkshire Live earlier this week that Rinomhota has 'teams like Leeds talking about him', corroborating reports which had emerged elsewhere.

 

The 22-year-old arrived at the Madejski Stadium from the south-coast side AFC Portchester in 2015, but was actually born in Leeds.

And this is what the Royals faithful are saying about the prospect of him returning north on Twitter - with one former Whites midfielder discussed as a possible replacement...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rinomhota is very much a defensive-minded midfielder, with only a goal and one assist to his name in 50 Reading appearances.

But his ability to play in multiple positions, notably right-back, could appeal to the Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Rinomhota signed a new three-year contract at Reading earlier in 2019.

Reading fans - what would Leeds be getting in Rinomhota?

