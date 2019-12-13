Reading boss claims Leeds want to sign Andy Rinomhota

Leeds-born midfielder Rinomhota appears to have caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa's Championship table-toppers ahead of the January transfer window.

Reading manager Mark Bowen has claimed that Leeds United are interested in signing the Royals’ reigning Player of the Year Andy Rinomhota, speaking to the Berkshire Live.

A 22-year-old midfielder who has risen through the ranks at the Madejksi Stadium, Rinomhota is one of the first names on the Reading team-sheet these days with the youngster featuring in every one of their 17 Championship games so far this season.

But with the January transfer window just weeks away, the Royals could have a challenge to hold onto a man who won the club’s Player of the Year award at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Rinomhota impressed during Reading’s narrow 1-0 home defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s table-topping Leeds side recently and it seems that his energetic performance caught the eye of the West Yorkshire giants.

"Andy's thought of as a valuable team and squad member so full credit to him," said former Stoke City coach Bowen. "He has come up through our academy and has established himself now with teams like Leeds talking about him.

"But I don't care about that, it's what he does for us and hopefully he's fit and available for selection on Saturday again."

A combative and versatile midfielder who can also play at full-back, Rinomhota has averaged over two successful tackles a game in the Championship this season while also completing 83 per cent of his passes.

He feels like a perfect fit for a coach like Bielsa, who adores hard-working players capable of thriving in a variety of different positions. Interestingly, Rinomota was born in Leeds too and it remains to be seen whether a return to where it all began would appeal to him.