Quick links

Rangers

UEFA Europa League

Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display at Ibrox on Thursday

Subhankar Mondal
Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent of Rangers FC battle for possession with Nicolas Burgy of BSC Young Boys during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

Saidy Janko of BSC Young Boys is challenged challenges for the ball with Ryan Kent of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox...Ryan Kent of Rangers with Saidy Janko

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ryan Kent against Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Kent, signed from Premier League club Liverpool in the summer transfer window, was in action for Rangers in their Europa League Group G match against Young Boys.

Subscribe

The 23-year-old winger did not have a good game on a personal level, as he could not execute the link-up play and looked devoid of creativity.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-20 international played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.3%, took 46 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made three tackles.

 

The winger, who had a loan spell at Rangers from Liverpool last season, has had injury and fitness issues so far this campaign, and he is not at his best at the moment.

The 23-year-old has provided one assist in four Europa League games and has scored three goals in seven Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Kent and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Rangers' English midfielder Ryan Kent warms up before during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on December...

Borna Barii (Rangers, blue, 31), Nicolas Bürgy (Young Boys, 14) and Ryan Kent (Rangers, blue, 14) during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch