Rangers fans react to Ryan Kent display at Ibrox on Thursday

Ryan Kent was in action for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

Ryan Kent of Rangers with Saidy Janko

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Ryan Kent against Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Kent, signed from Premier League club Liverpool in the summer transfer window, was in action for Rangers in their Europa League Group G match against Young Boys.

The 23-year-old winger did not have a good game on a personal level, as he could not execute the link-up play and looked devoid of creativity.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-20 international played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 78.3%, took 46 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made three tackles.

The winger, who had a loan spell at Rangers from Liverpool last season, has had injury and fitness issues so far this campaign, and he is not at his best at the moment.

The 23-year-old has provided one assist in four Europa League games and has scored three goals in seven Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Rangers fans were not impressed with the display produced by Kent and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Seems to have led in his boots...pace lost, touch of an elephant — bigrabsays (@bigrabsays) December 12, 2019

For all the good play through the whole of Rangers team... Kent and Aribo have been so poor on the ball and nothing has came from dangerous situations.



Barisic and Jack really impressive again. — Craig Stewart (@thetartanarab) December 12, 2019

Is it not about time Kent starts performing this season for Rangers is it not? Looks bang average in that team. Surrounded by better players. #EuropaLeague — RMC (@rmc_on_mma) December 12, 2019

Seen that coming , Rangers been on the ropes the full second half .



Kent .. poor tonight.

Morelos and Aribo look gubbed .#RANYB — Jamie callaghan (@jamiecakacaz) December 12, 2019

Doing it the hard way again rangers. Kent and aribo need to start doing the easy stuff before the sand dancing. — Steven Mcneil (@stevenmc2011) December 12, 2019

Thought Kent had his poorest game in a Rangers Jersey tonight. Short of confidence or a bit of fatigue who knows but we need him on top for Sunday. Cause that will be tougher than tonight — Copland Road (@CoplandRoad72) December 12, 2019