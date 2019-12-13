Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers fans react to 'mature' Nikola Katic comments on return to Ibrox starting XI

Giuseppe Labellarte
Nikola Katic of Rangers looks on prior to the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Glasgow Rangers defender, 23, replaced Ibrox teammate Filip Helander in Steven Gerrard's starting XI last night.

Nikola Katic of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to praise Nikola Katic's comments following his return to Steven Gerrard's starting XI.

Katic’s last start for Rangers came against Hearts in October with Filip Helander and Connor Goldson making up Gerrard’s preferred central defensive partnership so far this season.

Subscribe

However, a foot injury picked up by Helander in the final stages of last Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final defeat has left Rangers waiting on the results of a scan and could see him sidelined for a while.

 

 

In the Swede's absence, Katic was drafted back into the Rangers XI as Gerrard's charges took on Young Boys, and the Croatian looked comfortable for much of the game despite it being his first start in almost two months.

"It was big pressure returning after not playing for a while but I have experience in Europe now and I prepare myself and work hard every day to be ready," Katic told the Rangers media team ahead of Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Motherwell.

"I am sad for Helander as he is my friend but I need to take my chance when asked... I learned from last year, it is all about helping the team and not about me."

Some Bears loved what Katic said about his teammate and the team, and took to social media to give him praise:

Katic joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 from Croatian club Slaven Belupo for a reported £2million fee (Transfermarkt) and he has made 45 appearances to date, with four goals and three assists under his belt (Transfermarkt).

Nikola Katic of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch