Rangers fans react to 'mature' Nikola Katic comments on return to Ibrox starting XI

The Glasgow Rangers defender, 23, replaced Ibrox teammate Filip Helander in Steven Gerrard's starting XI last night.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to praise Nikola Katic's comments following his return to Steven Gerrard's starting XI.

Katic’s last start for Rangers came against Hearts in October with Filip Helander and Connor Goldson making up Gerrard’s preferred central defensive partnership so far this season.

However, a foot injury picked up by Helander in the final stages of last Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final defeat has left Rangers waiting on the results of a scan and could see him sidelined for a while.

In the Swede's absence, Katic was drafted back into the Rangers XI as Gerrard's charges took on Young Boys, and the Croatian looked comfortable for much of the game despite it being his first start in almost two months.

"It was big pressure returning after not playing for a while but I have experience in Europe now and I prepare myself and work hard every day to be ready," Katic told the Rangers media team ahead of Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Motherwell.

"I am sad for Helander as he is my friend but I need to take my chance when asked... I learned from last year, it is all about helping the team and not about me."

Katic joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 from Croatian club Slaven Belupo for a reported £2million fee (Transfermarkt) and he has made 45 appearances to date, with four goals and three assists under his belt (Transfermarkt).