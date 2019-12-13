David Prutton predicts how Leeds United will do against Cardiff City this weekend

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are in action at Elland Road this weekend.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has cast an eye upon Leeds United's next Championship game, the Whites welcoming Cardiff City to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon (Sky Sports News).

The Leeds cult hero believes that only a "huge collapse" from Marcelo Bielsa's side would stop them pushing for a top two finish, describing their 11-point gap to third as "astronomical".

Leeds' recent 2-0 win over Hull at Elland Road meant the Whites extended their winning streak to seven games, as well as a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

In addition, Leeds returned to the Championship summit, where they remain after West Brom could only draw their midweek game to see them stay second on goal difference.

With Neil Harris having been beaten in midweek, Prutton said a trip to Elland Road "is not the ideal place" to go to, and finished by predicting a 2-0 win for Leeds.

"It is going to take a huge collapse from Leeds now to not keep pushing for automatic promotion," Prutton wrote on Sky Sports News. "They head into the weekend top of the table, 11 points clear of third. It is an astronomical gap at this stage.

"Neil Harris tasted defeat for the first time as Cardiff boss in midweek, and a trip to Elland Road is not the ideal place to try and bounce back. I can't really see them getting anything."

On Friday, Bielsa's superb job at Leeds over the past few weeks was recognised as he was named the Championship Manager of the Month for November.