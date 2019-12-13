Pep Guardiola comments on Mikel Arteta becoming Arsenal boss

Arsenal are still searching for the new manager, following the departure of Unai Emery.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told the Manchester Evening News that it will be up to Mikel Arteta to decide whether he is ready for the Arsenal job.

Arteta has been strongly linked with the vacancy at Arsenal in The Sun, following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Arteta has never been a manager before, but he has earned a big reputation working alongside Guardiola at City.

And when asked whether Arteta has what it takes to manage Arsenal, Guardiola said: “You can be 45-year-old and believe you’re not ready and 35 and believe you’re ready. Only he knows.”

Arteta does know Arsenal well, having impressed there during his playing days.

However, his appointment would be a risk, given his lack of experience and Arsenal’s current standing.

The Gunners have disappointed this season, with the North London side currently sat in ninth place in the Premier League table.

If Arteta was to takeover, one his first tasks would be to sort out Arsenal’s defence, which has looked particularly vulnerable this season.

Arsenal will be taking on the City side which Arteta coaches this weekend, in what looks like a tough test for the Gunners.