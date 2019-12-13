Our view: Leeds could reportedly replicate Tyler Roberts success with another West Brom raid

Leeds United reportedly want to sign Rayhaan Tulloch from Championship title rivals West Bromwich Albion.

It’s easy to forget that Tyler Roberts had never played a single game for West Bromwich Albion when Leeds United invested £4 million into a teenage striker during the January 2018 transfer window (Mail).

These days, the centre-forward-turned-playmaker is a key player in Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion chasing side, setting the tone with his high-energy style and drifting between the lines to combine with Pablo Hernandez and Patrick Bamford.

Versatile, hard-working and the ultimate team player, Roberts isn’t the most prolific of attackers and his injury record remains a concern but the Wales international almost appears to have been genetically engineered in some sort of footballing laboratory at Bielsa’s request.

And, two years after Roberts swapped the Midlands for West Yorkshire, another highly-rated West Brom starlet could be about to follow in his footsteps.

According to The Mail, 18-year-old Rayhaan Tulloch is in Victor Orta’s sights after scoring goals for fun at reserve level for The Baggies. Like Roberts, Tulloch is yet to make his first-team debut in West Brom colours but Bielsa is not a coach who cares about how many games you’ve played in England’s topsy-turvy second tier.

Alongside Roberts, Bielsa has placed considerable trust in Ben White, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton and Jack Harrison and been rewarded with performances far more mature than you might expect from such young talents.

It’s easy to forget, meanwhile, that Mateusz Klich only played four times in his debut season at Elland Road – he hasn’t missed a Championship game since.

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. And Tulloch, from the tantalising glimpses of class he has shown in West Brom colours, that breakneck speed and that eye for goal from the right-hand side, might just be good enough already.