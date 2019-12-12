Ollie Watkins confident Brentford can catch Leeds United in promotion race

Free-scoring Brentford are hoping to secure a top-six finish at the end of the season, with Leeds United currently sitting top of the tree in the Championship table.

Ollie Watkins has expressed confidence that Brentford can catch the runaway leaders Leeds United in the promotion race, as he referenced the problems they suffered towards the back end of the last campaign.

The Brentford man, when asked about catching the Whites, stated 'you saw what happened to Leeds', as he claimed that Marcelo Bielsa's men were 'affected' by what happened last term, and for that reason, he thinks the race for the top-two is still alive.

Leeds are 11 points clear of third-placed Fulham, whilst they are a further 13 points clear of the Bees, who did inflict a defeat on Bielsa's men when they stumbled during the last few months of the last campaign.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sky Sports Football (11/12/19 7:30 pm start), Watkins was asked whether his side can still catch the likes of Leeds, who are seemingly running away with it.

"You saw what happened to Leeds at the back end of last year," Watkins told Sky Sports. "Over the Easter period, they didn't pick up as many points as they should have or would have liked.

"That affected them at the back end of the season, so as long as we keep picking up the results, especially over the busy schedule and Christmas then I'd like to think we would be up there."

There's no doubt that Leeds United's biggest test will come when they start dropping points around March time, and how Bielsa's men can react to that.

If they don't react in a positive manner then flashbacks of what happened last season will appear for players and supporters.

But, during this campaign, Leeds have showcased a different grit about them, as the players will no doubt be keen on healing the pain of last season by earning promotion.