Neil Lennon praises Celtic duo Karamoko Dembele and Scott Robertson

Karamoko Dembele and Scott Robertson were in action for Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has spoken highly of Karamoko Dembele to The Times.

Lennon has also praised Scott Robertson for making a successful debut for the Celtic first team in their Europa League game against CFR Cluj on Thursday evening.

The 18-year-old - who is a very versatile footballer, and can operate as a defensive midfielder, further forward or in a wide position - started for the Hoops against Cluj in Romania and played for the entire 90 minutes.

Dembele is only 16 years of age and has already played in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops, and the teenager became the youngest player ever to represent the Bhoys in Europe, as reported by The Times.

Celtic boss Lennon was impressed with Robertson, and he has also raved about Dembele, stating he wants the teenager to be part of his first-team squad on a regular basis.

Lennon told The Times: “Scott Robertson made a terrific debut. The milestone [for Dembele] wasn’t at the forefront of my mind.

“I wanted to give him some experience and I want to keep him around the first team squad because I think he’s a real talent.

“For him to get that little bit of experience at this level, allied to Scott’s performance tonight, delighted me. Overall we’ve had an amazing campaign.”

Successful season

Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup final this season and are going strong in the Scottish Premiership, and the Bhoys have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.