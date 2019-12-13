Minamino could kick off Liverpool career in same way as Van Dijk

Expected Liverpool signing could make debut against Everton.

Liverpool are expected to complete a deal to sign Takumi Minamino, report The Times.

Liverpool are said to be confident of wrapping up a £7.25 million move for the Japanese star.

Getting business done in advance of the January transfer window is extremely good work and is reminiscent of Liverpool's deal for Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk's £75 million move was completed in January 2018 and he began his Anfield career in the best way possible.

Van Dijk's debut came against Liverpool, a game in which he scored a winner and set the tone for a memorable career at the club which is still just two years in.

Liverpool face Everton on January 5 in the FA Cup and this is an ideal opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to introduce the new star to life at Liverpool.

Even if just as a substitute, Minamino could have a game to remember, especially if he marks it in the same way as Van Dijk does.

The way Everton's season is going, a Minamino winner is probably inevitable.