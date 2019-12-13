Michael Owen gives his verdict on Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos shone again as Steven Gerrard's Rangers sealed their place in the Europa League knockout stage against Young Boys at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos’ latest goalscoring heroics for Rangers have earned him some glowing praise from one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century.

Speaking on the BT Sport Highlights Show (12 December, 10.30pm), Michael Owen has paid tribute to the Colombian talisman after he fired the Glasgow giants into the Europa League knockout stages at the expense of Young Boys.

Morelos might have endured an evening to forget as his missed penalty consigned Rangers to the most frustrating of defeats in the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic but he responded to his critics in style at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Latching onto a clever Ryan Kent pass, the former HJK Helsinki forward slotted home his 26th goal of the season already as Rangers secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw which seals their place in the round-of-32.

And Owen, a prolific goalscorer for Liverpool, Real Madrid and England, was left on the edge of his seat by the rampaging ‘Buffalo’.

“This fella is just their talisman. He is everything that’s good about this team,” Owen said.

“He’s very strong, scores goals and I know lots of clubs will be looking at him. Steven Gerrard will be delighted that he’s in his team.”

Speaking back in November, Owen’s former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard admitted that he wouldn't even sell his star striker for £50 million right now (Scottish Sun).

And while there might have been an element of tongue-in-cheek about that statement, it’s fair to say Rangers would be a much worse team without Morelos leading the line.