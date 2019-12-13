Martin Keown praises Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is a very talented footballer.

Martin Keown has raved about Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, as quoted in Metro.

The Arsenal legend was impressed with the display produced by Martinelli during the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Standard Liege away from home in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The 18-year-old forward did not start the match, but the Brazilian came on as a substitute in the 69th minute.

The teenager was an immediate threat for Liege and provided an assist for the Gunners.

According to WhoScored, the Brazil Under-23 international played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 77.8%, took 12 touches, and made two tackles.

Keown was impressed with the display produced by Martinelli, and has suggested he is showing the senior players how to do it.

Keown said about Martinelli, as quoted in Metro: “One thing you need when you’re a manager is luck and Freddie Ljungberg was very lucky tonight.

“The game changed when Martinelli came off the bench tonight. 69th minute, a young player, a desire and a work-rate you would expect from the senior players. I didn’t see a role model in that team. He came on and changed it.”

Promising talent

Martinelli is playing well for Arsenal at the moment, and has looked very energetic and dynamic whenever he has been on the pitch.

The 18-year-old is progressing well for the Gunners, and the teenager could play an important role for the team this season.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored three goals and provided two assists in five Europa League matches, and has scored one goal in 187 minutes of Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season.