Mark Lawrenson explains why the Arsenal job 'might appeal' to Carlo Ancelotti

Both Arsenal and Everton have been linked with Carlo Ancelotti's services, the Gunners and the Goodison Park side managerless at present.

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his verdict on the prospect of Arsenal appointing Carlo Ancelotti, believing the job "might appeal" to the Italian - who has also been linked with Everton (The Independent).

Napoli confirmed that Ancelotti had been relieved of his duties on Tuesday, shortly after leading the Partenopei to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 4-0 win against Genk, and has been heavily linked with the Arsenal job since.

As for Arsenal, they have endured a tricky 2019-20 season so far, the Emirates Stadium side flattering to deceive under Unai Emery, who was duly sacked at the end of November after seven games without a win.

Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg has taken the reins on a temporary basis while the Premier League club searches for a permanent appointment, but each of the Gunners' four appearances with him in charge have yielded various points of criticism.

Lawrenson believes that, because Arsenal don't "need an awful lot of work" to become a Premier League top-four side again - besides the defence - while also admitting he doesn't see Ljungberg being given the permanent gig even if they beat Manchester City on Sunday.

"Other than their defence, I don't think Arsenal need an awful lot of work in order to become a top-four side, which is why their vacant manager's job might appeal to Carlo Ancelotti now he has left Napoli," Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport.

"I don't see interim boss Ljungberg being offered the post on a permanent basis, and I don't see that changing even if his side win this game - but he could hold the fort until the summer if needed."

Everton are also believed to be interested in Ancelotti's services after the Toffees parted company with Marco Silva and put Toffees stalwart Duncan Ferguson in interim charge at Goodison Park.