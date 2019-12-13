Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United youngster Leif Davis

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa seems to rate Leif Davis highly.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has raved about Leif Davis to Leeds Live.

Bielsa has said that the 19-year-old defender is a very good player with a bright future.

The Argentine has also stated that the teenager - who can operate as a left-back or as a central defender - has become better in the past year.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “I want to give an example: [Leif] Davis is a great player, full of future, resources and skills, but so far [Ezgjan] Alioski, [Barry] Douglas and [Stuart] Dallas are playing.

“Maybe for this reality he is not inside the group of 11, but all his tendencies are good. In my opinion, Davis was far from the first team in our first year and after he worked a lot in the team, with brilliant willing, a lot of effort, dedication, he gives everything. Never demand for nothing.

“After he became a better player he started to strengthen his play, which before he didn’t have.”

Promising talent

Davis has been at Leeds since 2018, and the young defender, predominantly a left-back, has played a handful of matches for the Whites’ first team.

According to WhoScored, the teenager played 91 minutes in the Championship last season, and so far this campaign, he has played 13 minutes in the league.

The 19-year-old is progressing well at Elland Road, and Bielsa’s praise for him underlines just how good he is and the huge potential he has.

Davis needs to be patient about his chances for the first team, and has to continue working hard in training.

It is only December, and the defender will get his chances in the coming weeks and months.