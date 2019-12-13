Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United youngster Leif Davis

Subhankar Mondal
Marcelo Bielsa Manager
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa seems to rate Leif Davis highly.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City battles for the ball with Leif Davis of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup second round match between Leeds United and Stoke City at Elland Road on August 27,...

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has raved about Leif Davis to Leeds Live.

Bielsa has said that the 19-year-old defender is a very good player with a bright future.

The Argentine has also stated that the teenager - who can operate as a left-back or as a central defender - has become better in the past year.

 

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “I want to give an example: [Leif] Davis is a great player, full of future, resources and skills, but so far [Ezgjan] Alioski, [Barry] Douglas and [Stuart] Dallas are playing.

“Maybe for this reality he is not inside the group of 11, but all his tendencies are good. In my opinion, Davis was far from the first team in our first year and after he worked a lot in the team, with brilliant willing, a lot of effort, dedication, he gives everything. Never demand for nothing.

“After he became a better player he started to strengthen his play, which before he didn’t have.”

Leeds United's Leif Davis crosses under pressure from Salford City's Joey Jones during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane on August 13,...

Promising talent

  Davis has been at Leeds since 2018, and the young defender, predominantly a left-back, has played a handful of matches for the Whites’ first team.

According to WhoScored, the teenager played 91 minutes in the Championship last season, and so far this campaign, he has played 13 minutes in the league.

The 19-year-old is progressing well at Elland Road, and Bielsa’s praise for him underlines just how good he is and the huge potential he has.

Davis needs to be patient about his chances for the first team, and has to continue working hard in training.

It is only December, and the defender will get his chances in the coming weeks and months.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch