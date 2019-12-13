Liverpool should consider sending players on loan to Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool can build on their reported transfer chase.

Liverpool are closing in on a move to sign Takumi Minamino, with The Times reporting the Reds are confident of signing the player.

Liverpool are set to pay the £7.25 million release clause for the Japanese international with the deal set to go through in January.

There is still a threat another club could look to hijack the move, and one way Liverpool can look to offset this is by smoothing their relationship with Red Bull Salzburg by sending them players on loan.

Red Bull Salzburg have had an impressive season and face being raided for their top talent now they are out of the Champions League.

The situation is ideal for Liverpool to use Salzburg to help develop some of their top talent.

Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are among the prospects at Anfield who Liverpool hope will become elite talents.

The path to regular game time is blocked for each of them, such is the high standard in the Liverpool team right now.

Relations with Liverpool and Salzburg are strong and loan deals could help both clubs out. The players would be the big winners.