Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic compares Klinsmann to Jurgen Klopp

Marko Grujic is into his second season on loan at Hertha Berlin from Liverpool.

Hertha Berlin's Marko Grujic spoke to BILD and explained the similarities between Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and German legend Jurgen Klinsmann.

Klinsmann took over from Ante Covic to become the new manager at Hertha who have been struggling in the German top-flight this season. The Bundesliga outfit are currently 16th in the league and it is in the former Bayern Munich and USA boss' hands to help them survive from relegation.

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic spoke about life under one of Germany's greatest ever players and he compared him to another great German in Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

"It is an honour to train under him. He is one of the biggest names in German football. He reminds me of Jürgen Klopp," he said.

"His speeches are amazing. He is very calm, but still has a special charisma, like Klopp. Both need just a few words and as a player you want to be on the pitch and prove it to everyone."

Klopp will no doubt go down as one of the best managers in world football and his charisma both on and off the field has been his a massive part of his success. Klinsmann, as a manager, isn't quite at the level of the Liverpool boss in terms of career achievements but if he is anything like his compatriot, Hertha shouldn't have any problems staying up.

Grujic will certainly want to return to Liverpool one day to work and develop further under Klopp but it is unclear if that will be the case. The Serbian has certainly impressed since the start of last season but considering how strong Liverpool are in the centre of the park, he will have to perform better than he ever has to don the red of Klopp's side next season.