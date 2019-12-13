Liverpool fans react on Twitter as Joel Matip fails to make FIFA 20 Team of the Year shortlist

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been amazing this year and 10 of the Reds contingent are in the shortlist - but not Anfield ace Joel Matip.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the announcement that 10 Anfield players have made the FIFA 20 Team of the Year shortlist.

EA have released a 55-man shortlist, the players selected based on their performances and achievements in 2019, with fans able to decide the final XI for the first time.

Liverpool have had a simply remarkable 2019, winning the Champions League last season and finishing second in the Premier League on 97 points.

This season, the Reds are runaway leaders in the English top flight and in contention on five fronts (PL, CL, League Cup, FA Cup and Club World Cup).

As a result, 10 Liverpool players have made the shortlist - Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

However, some Reds fans believed Joel Matip should have also been included for his heroics this year - here is some of the social media reaction to his absence:

matip robbed — Archie (@TheFirminoRoIe) 12 December 2019

Joel Matip robbed pic.twitter.com/pE9sfPStmN — Dylan (@DylanLFC_) 12 December 2019

Harsh on Matip that. Everyone but him and he was just as good!! — Andy (@andytt87) 12 December 2019

So proud of our teams. But still a bit unfair for Matip. #JusticeForMatip — Colin Kyaw (@tharlay9) 12 December 2019

Everyone except Matip... Sad days — Firmino (@Turiz_) 12 December 2019

Matip must be devoed. — Don McIntyre (@lfcruleus) 12 December 2019

Why they do the dirty on Matip??? — Sam Atkinson (@SamAtkinson4) 12 December 2019

The 11th player should be Matip. Easy — Kierran Jamieson (@KierranJamieson) 12 December 2019

From Thursday 12 December until Friday 20 December, players can cast their votes online through the official FIFA website.

The final Team of the Year will be announced in January, when special TOTY player Items will be released in FUT packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (EA website).