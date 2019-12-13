Leeds fans respond to Eddie Nketiah's message

Leeds United supporters back Arsenal striker to come good.

Leeds United fans are urging Eddie Nketiah to keep working hard to get his reward at the club.

Nketiah has struggled for starts at Leeds since joining on loan and has recently had to deal with an injury.

He was an unused substitute in midweek against Hull City, even though the Whites did not break the deadlock until the 71st minute.

Nketiah is staying positive, sending out a message with a picture of him smiling in yesterday's training session.

Leeds fans can understand why Nketiah might be frustrated, and his positive attitude is exactly what they want to see.

The Championship season can be a slog and Leeds know too well what can happen when injuries strike or the first choice players hit a brick wall.

It is important Leeds keep Nketiah, who is already a proven goalscorer for them, helping to win points in his substitute appearances.

In 2020 he could have a prominent role, and has the chance to become a hero at Elland Road.

Keep going Eddie your time will come and I know you'll be dialling up some goals — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) December 12, 2019

It will happen Eddie, imagine the scenes end of season — Paul Brace (@paulbrace66) December 12, 2019

Keep going Eddie, Mot . — JT1919 (@JohnmjtJt1919) December 12, 2019

Stick at it lad and your time will come at Leeds! You will be massive for us! — Rob (@mightywhitesfc) December 12, 2019

EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE — The Adelites (@theadelites) December 12, 2019

My striker — Liam (@liam_lightowler) December 12, 2019