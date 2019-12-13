Quick links

Leeds fans respond to Eddie Nketiah's message

Dan Coombs
Eddie Nketiah of England U21s
Leeds United supporters back Arsenal striker to come good.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans are urging Eddie Nketiah to keep working hard to get his reward at the club.

Nketiah has struggled for starts at Leeds since joining on loan and has recently had to deal with an injury.

 

He was an unused substitute in midweek against Hull City, even though the Whites did not break the deadlock until the 71st minute.

Nketiah is staying positive, sending out a message with a picture of him smiling in yesterday's training session.

Leeds fans can understand why Nketiah might be frustrated, and his positive attitude is exactly what they want to see.

The Championship season can be a slog and Leeds know too well what can happen when injuries strike or the first choice players hit a brick wall.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United shoots during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

It is important Leeds keep Nketiah, who is already a proven goalscorer for them, helping to win points in his substitute appearances.

In 2020 he could have a prominent role, and has the chance to become a hero at Elland Road.

