Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Marcelo Bielsa named November's Championship Manager of the Month

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa steered the Whites to a perfect November - little surprise the Elland Road key man won the award.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in the news that Elland Road head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been named the Championship Manager of the Month for November (Leeds website).

Bielsa enjoyed a perfect month last time out, guiding the Whites to five wins out of five in the league, with 11 goals scored, a mere two conceded, and three clean sheets - a platform which has seen Leeds continue their great form in December too.

Leeds began November with a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on 2 November before defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 - also at Elland Road - a week later.

Two away games followed and the Whites once again got the job done as Luton Town were beaten 2-1 and Reading were seen off in a 1-0 win, before a return to Elland Road yielded a 4-0 hammering of Middlesbrough.

Bielsa was up against West Bromwich Albion's Slaven Bilic, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray and Fulham manager Scott Parker for the accolade, and following his triumph, some Whites fans took to social media to have their say:

Great stuff, well deserved.......now let's win the December one — Prem Leeds (@premierleeds2) 13 December 2019

The kiss of death now 4 saturday — Alan Thompson (@thombo1987) 13 December 2019

Marcelo has got this. He’s god. The curse is a myth — Leeds Media (@media_leeds) 13 December 2019

Lets get the championship done — Broggey (@joelbroughton) 13 December 2019

NEVER EVER IN DOUBT. IN BIELSA WE TRUST. ⚽️❤️ — Tim Pounder (@TimTipo213) 13 December 2019

Wéll at least that’s a bit of good news this morning — NicholasScottTenor (@scott_tenor) 13 December 2019

That’s the news I want to wake up to. Now can we build the Bielsa church please as I have confessions — Albert (@Albertlufc) 13 December 2019

Fantastic ..Manager of the season come May ..love you Marcelo ..MOT — Mark Eddison (@mkeddie1502) 13 December 2019

Damn right, give it to him every month — Henry Harker (@henryharker) 13 December 2019

at least that's one good election result — JamboAndStuff (@JamboAndStuff) 13 December 2019

Leeds' recent 2-0 win over Hull at Elland Road meant the Whites extended their winning streak to seven games, as well as a fourth consecutive clean sheet and a return to the Championship summit, where they remain after West Brom could only draw their midweek game.

Up next for Leeds is Saturday's Championship clash with Cardiff City at Elland Road.