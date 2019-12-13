Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Marcelo Bielsa named November's Championship Manager of the Month

Giuseppe Labellarte
Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa steered the Whites to a perfect November - little surprise the Elland Road key man won the award.

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in the news that Elland Road head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been named the Championship Manager of the Month for November (Leeds website).

Bielsa enjoyed a perfect month last time out, guiding the Whites to five wins out of five in the league, with 11 goals scored, a mere two conceded, and three clean sheets - a platform which has seen Leeds continue their great form in December too.

 

Leeds began November with a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on 2 November before defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 - also at Elland Road - a week later.

Two away games followed and the Whites once again got the job done as Luton Town were beaten 2-1 and Reading were seen off in a 1-0 win, before a return to Elland Road yielded a 4-0 hammering of Middlesbrough.

Bielsa was up against West Bromwich Albion's Slaven Bilic, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray and Fulham manager Scott Parker for the accolade, and following his triumph, some Whites fans took to social media to have their say:

Leeds' recent 2-0 win over Hull at Elland Road meant the Whites extended their winning streak to seven games, as well as a fourth consecutive clean sheet and a return to the Championship summit, where they remain after West Brom could only draw their midweek game.

Up next for Leeds is Saturday's Championship clash with Cardiff City at Elland Road.

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch