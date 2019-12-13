Behind LadBaby’s net worth as ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ eyes Christmas Number 1!

It looks like LadBaby could take home the crown two years in a row.

LadBaby is potentially staring down a mega-hit with 'I Love Sausage Rolls', but what exactly is his net worth?

Every year, it's always interesting to tune in and see who has scored Christmas Number 1. We have seen some interesting champions over the years, but arguably, it's always far more entertaining to watch the contenders.

There's always at least one funny attempt hoping to take the crown. Remember when so many were trying to get Rage Against the Machine's 'Killing in the Name' to the top spot?

This year, there are some heavy contenders, from Lewis Capaldi's 'Before You Go' to Tones and I's 'Dance Monkey. However, LadBaby has come to spice up the competition...

LadBaby: 'I Love Sausage Rolls'

The 32-year-old British YouTube personality has done it again!

Last year, he released the song 'We Built This City on Sausage Rolls', which was a comedic take on the classic Starship song.

This time, he has delivered 'I Love Sausage Rolls' to the tune of Joan Jett's 'I Love Rock & Roll'. It's arrived equipped with a music video which sees him, his wife and kids gain entry into the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "We basically went down the Top 50 karaoke songs in the UK - because we wanted a song, like last year, where everyone knows the words and you can sing along to it and the kids can join in and have fun."

Give it a watch and a listen below:

LadBaby: Net Worth

According to StatSmash, his net worth - as of December 2019 - is a whopping $616,000. So, we're looking at about £460,000.

Not bad at all! So, how is he worth so much?

Well, his YouTube channel boasts 748k subscribers! His content centres around his experiences as a father of two alongside his wife Roxanne. He's based in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, and of course, LadBaby isn't his real name. It's Mark Ian Hoyle.

If you haven't already, it's definitely worth checking out his channel. Although YouTube has clearly been good to him, the money raised from 'I Love Sausage Rolls' will all go to The Trussell Trust, helping them to support over a thousand UK food banks. You can download it here.

The sausage roll man is back! Can @LadBabyOfficial score the Christmas Number 1 for a second year in a row? Here are this year's contenders: https://t.co/T1pDcYtdLG pic.twitter.com/auub3laTHV — Official Charts (@officialcharts) December 13, 2019

Follow LadBaby on Instagram!

If you're a fan of LadBaby - and sausage rolls! - then you can find the man himself over on Instagram at @ladbabyofficial.

He has 782k followers and his bio appropriately contains: "Sausage Roll King." At this rate, he could also become King of the Christmas Number 1...

It's all for a good cause!

