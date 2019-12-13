Quick links

Konstantinos Mavropanos reacts on Twitter after making Arsenal comeback

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal is closed down by Felipe Avenatti of Liege during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on...
Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos made his first appearance of the season in the Europa League last night.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has taken to Twitter after making his first appearance of the season for Arsenal last night.

The Greek centre-back was brought back into Arsenal’s line-up for their match against Standard Liege in the Europa League yesterday.

 

Mavropanos had been completely frozen out by Unai Emery, but Freddie Ljungberg opted to bring him back in from the cold.

And the 22-year-old said that he was delighted to be back in action for Arsenal again.

Arsenal drew 2-2 in Belgium last night, as they secured top spot in their Europa League group.

Ljungberg’s men had gone 2-0 down in the contest, but managed to come back after goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka.

Mavropanos’s own display showed a bit of rust, as he didn’t really do his chances of more regular game time much good.

Arsenal will find out who they draw in the next round of the competition on Monday next week.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

