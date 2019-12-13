Konstantinos Mavropanos reacts on Twitter after making Arsenal comeback

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos made his first appearance of the season in the Europa League last night.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has taken to Twitter after making his first appearance of the season for Arsenal last night.

The Greek centre-back was brought back into Arsenal’s line-up for their match against Standard Liege in the Europa League yesterday.

Mavropanos had been completely frozen out by Unai Emery, but Freddie Ljungberg opted to bring him back in from the cold.

And the 22-year-old said that he was delighted to be back in action for Arsenal again.

Although the score wasn’t what we wanted, still top of the group ! I am more than thankful to be back again! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LXWT8K0p2B — Dinos Mavropanos (@DMavropanos) December 12, 2019

Arsenal drew 2-2 in Belgium last night, as they secured top spot in their Europa League group.

Ljungberg’s men had gone 2-0 down in the contest, but managed to come back after goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka.

Mavropanos’s own display showed a bit of rust, as he didn’t really do his chances of more regular game time much good.

Arsenal will find out who they draw in the next round of the competition on Monday next week.