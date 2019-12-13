Jose Mourinho comments on lack of pre-season at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho was appointed as the Tottenham Hotspur head coach in November.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he is frustrated that he did not have a pre-season with the team.

Mourinho was appointed the Tottenham head coach in November following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the North London club.

Spurs are doing quite well under the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, but the Portuguese has admitted that he is frustrated that he did not have a pre-season with his players.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked what he wants in January: “Perfectly clear. I want to work. I'm going to have time to work, which until now I don't have. I complain every day with my staff, the frustration of I want to do a certain kind of training. I just can't do it. It's frustrating.

“I love pre-season to work. I don't have. January we're going to have a little bit and then depending on the week in February where we are not going to play the Premier League, we are going to have another week.

“This is what I want. I want time. The calendar, the fixtures is going to give me a little bit of time in January and February. That's what I want. I want that week to work."

Top-four challenge

Tottenham have a strong team and have some wonderful players, and there is very chance that the North London outfit will be able to finish in the top four of the Premier League table yet again this season.

Defensively Spurs look vulnerable, and that is something that needs to be addressed, but Mourinho is a defensive-minded coach who can sort it out in due time.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment with 23 points from 16 matches, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.