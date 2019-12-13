Joey Barton reacts to Rangers and Celtic Europa League success

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic were in Europa League action on Thursday.

Joey Barton has expressed his delight on Twitter at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic’s success in the Europa League.

The former Rangers midfielder, who is now in charge of Fleetwood Town in League One in England, is delighted that both the Gers and Celtic will play in the round of 32 of the Europa League this season.

The Hoops lost to CFR Cluj away from home on Thursday evening, but that did not prevent Neil Lennon’s side from winning Group E.

Rangers finished runners-up in Group G after playing out a 1-1 draw with Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Good for Scottish football to get both clubs through. Old Firm. — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 12, 2019

Europa League progress

Celtic and Rangers have been brilliant in the Europa League this season, and the Old Firm clubs have deservedly booked their place in the round of 32 stage.

It will be very interesting to see which teams the Bhoys and the Gers will next face, but one thing is for sure - both will be confident of progressing further in Europe this season.