Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

UEFA Europa League

Joey Barton reacts to Rangers and Celtic Europa League success

Subhankar Mondal
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Fleetwood Town at Bloomfield Road on December 7, 2019 in Blackpool, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic were in Europa League action on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Joey Barton has expressed his delight on Twitter at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic’s success in the Europa League.

The former Rangers midfielder, who is now in charge of Fleetwood Town in League One in England, is delighted that both the Gers and Celtic will play in the round of 32 of the Europa League this season.

Subscribe

The Hoops lost to CFR Cluj away from home on Thursday evening, but that did not prevent Neil Lennon’s side from winning Group E.

 

Rangers finished runners-up in Group G after playing out a 1-1 draw with Young Boys at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

Europa League progress

Celtic and Rangers have been brilliant in the Europa League this season, and the Old Firm clubs have deservedly booked their place in the round of 32 stage.

It will be very interesting to see which teams the Bhoys and the Gers will next face, but one thing is for sure - both will be confident of progressing further in Europe this season.

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton during the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Fleetwood Town at Bloomfield Road on December 7, 2019 in Blackpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch