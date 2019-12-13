Joe Cole comments on David Luiz transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Joe Cole has suggested that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was right to sell Arsenal central defender David Luiz in the summer transfer window, as quoted in The Sun.

Luiz joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £7 million.

The 32-year-old central defender returned to the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 after moving to the French club from the Premier League outfit in 2014.

Former Chelsea star Cole believes that Blues manager Lampard, appointed in the role in the summer of 2019, was right to let the Brazil international - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - leave.

The Sun quotes Cole as saying: "Allowing David Luiz to move on was a massive decision knowing he had [Fikayo] Tomori. He has been brilliant and you can only give him praise.”

Sensible decision

Luiz is a good defender, but the Brazilian does make makes mistake and can be rash in his decision-making.

The 32-year-old has not been at his best at Arsenal so far, with fans critical of him, as reported on HITC Sport (click here and here to read more), whereas Fikayo Tomori is going from strength to strength at Chelsea.