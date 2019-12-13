Quick links

Premier League

Joe Cole comments on David Luiz transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal

Subhankar Mondal
Joe Cole of West Ham passes the ball past Kagisho Dikcagoi of Palace during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at Boleyn Ground on April 19, 2014...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

David Luiz of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard de Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Luik, Belgium.

Joe Cole has suggested that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was right to sell Arsenal central defender David Luiz in the summer transfer window, as quoted in The Sun.

Luiz joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £7 million.

The 32-year-old central defender returned to the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 after moving to the French club from the Premier League outfit in 2014.

 

Former Chelsea star Cole believes that Blues manager Lampard, appointed in the role in the summer of 2019, was right to let the Brazil international - who can also operate as a defensive midfielder - leave.

The Sun quotes Cole as saying: "Allowing David Luiz to move on was a massive decision knowing he had [Fikayo] Tomori. He has been brilliant and you can only give him praise.”

David Luiz of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.

Sensible decision

Luiz is a good defender, but the Brazilian does make makes mistake and can be rash in his decision-making.

The 32-year-old has not been at his best at Arsenal so far, with fans critical of him, as reported on HITC Sport (click here and here to read more), whereas Fikayo Tomori is going from strength to strength at Chelsea.

Chelsea manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch