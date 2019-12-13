Jeremie Boga is reportedly wanted by Barcelona one year after Birmingham City spell

Jeremie Boga struggled in the Championship with Birmingham City so few expected that he'd be heading to Barcelona one year later.

Not many players go from Birmingham to Barcelona in the space of a year. But Jeremie Boga, if reports are to be believed, could be on his way to the Camp Nou, shortly after a brief and rather forgettable spell at St Andrews.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the La Liga champions met with Sassuolo in Milan this week to discuss a January deal for a player who has been one of the surprise packages of the current Serie A campaign.

The 22-year-old Ivorian has produced four goals and two assists in Sassuolo colours in 2019/20, all the while giving full-backs across the country headaches with his quick feet and exceptional dribbling ability. And, with the transfer window creaking slowly open, Boga could be rewarded very soon with the chance to prove himself alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and co at arguably the world’s biggest football club.

It’s fair to say few on the blue half of England’s second city would have been expecting such a move for a player who found himself out of favour under Garry Monk at St Andrews.

The former Chelsea starlet flattered to deceive during a loan spell in Birmingham colours in 2017/18, scoring twice in 34 games as the Blues finished just a few points above the relegation zone.

But who knows, maybe Josh McEachren will be on his way to Juventus in 12 months’ time. Perhaps Real Madrid will make a £20 million bid for Dan Crowley.

It’s a strange game after all.