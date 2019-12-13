Jason McAteer suggests Rafael Benitez for Everton

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez would be a good appointment for Everton, suggests Jason McAteer.

Jason McAteer has suggested in The Racing Post that former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez would be a good managerial appointment for Everton.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes that despite Benitez having been in charge of the Reds, he would be “perfect” for the Toffees.

Everton are on the hunt for a new permanent manager following the departure of Marco Silva after the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Benitez is in charge of Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League at the moment.

McAteer wrote in The Racing Post: “Rafa Benitez coming back to England to manage Everton might take some digesting at Liverpool but I think it’s a perfect match. He still lives in the area – he’s got a house on The Wirral – and let’s face it, it’s surely not a coincidence that he’s back in England, all over Sky Sports, just as a couple of Premier League managers are losing their jobs.

"Tactically you could argue there’s no one better than Rafa for a club like Everton right now. He’d get those players playing well again, get them organised and get them moving up the table, away from relegation. He’d do well this season I’m sure and then next season you’d see them challenging for Europe.

“Rafa has always held a candle for Liverpool and I think would have loved one day to go back to Anfield but maybe he’s now resigned to the fact that’s probably not going to happen.”

Controversial managerial appointment

Benitez is one of the best managers in the world and knows the Premier League inside out, and there is no doubt that the Spaniard would be a brilliant and blockbuster appointment for Everton.

However, it cannot be denied that Benitez would be a very controversial appointment for the Toffees.

After all, the Spaniard is loved dearly by the Liverpool fans, who still remember fondly that miracle in Istanbul.