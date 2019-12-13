Quick links

Jason McAteer comments on Takumi Minamino to Liverpool speculation

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Napoli at BT Murrayfield on July 28, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Takumi Minamino is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10,...

Jason McAteer has suggested in The Racing Post that RB Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino would be a good signing for Liverpool in the January transfer window.

According to The Times, Liverpool are interested in signing Minamino from Salzburg next month.

It has been reported that the Merseyside outfit are confident of securing the services of the 24-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder and is a very versatile forward, for £7.25 million.

 

Former Liverpool midfielder McAteer believes that the Japan international would be a very good signing for the Reds.

McAteer wrote about Minamino in The Racing Post: “If Liverpool are planning to make a move for Salzburg’s Takima Minamino then I think it’s a perfect fit.

"They’ve seen the Japanese star up close and personal in the Champions League and, like me, they’d have been impressed.”

McAteer added: “He would certainly strengthen the squad. I wouldn’t say he’s going to displace any of the front three but if I was looking to throw someone on for half an hour with the energy and the brain he’s got, he’d be perfect.”

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Georginio Wijnaldum of FC Liverpool and Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and...

Good signing for Liverpool

Minamino’s versatility to play in a number of attacking positions makes him a very attractive transfer target, and Liverpool would be making a bargain signing for just £7.25 million.

Of course, the 24-year-old would struggle to play week in and week out for the Reds, but the attacker would be a very good option to have on the substitutes’ bench, especially with Liverpool aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

