Meet Jack Whitehall's sister Molly - age, Instagram, job

Say hello to Molly Whitehall, the sister of comedy giant, Jack.

Jack Whitehall is undeniably one of the biggest names in comedy right now.

The 31-year-old London-born comic and actor is quickly becoming the comedian of this generation.



Whether he's performing stand-up, acting, on a panel show or simply seeing the sights in a foreign country with his father, there's no escaping the boyish charm of Jack Whitehall.

However, while Jack is certainly the biggest name in the Whitehall family, he is one of three siblings and it is his sister Molly who has caught the attention of the Whitehall fanbase in recent weeks and months.

ON TV THIS CHRISTMAS: Your complete guide to Christmas films on TV this year

Meet Molly Whitehall

Molly Whitehall, believed to be around 30-years-of-age, is the middle child in the Whitehall clan with the youngest of the three being 27-year-old brother Barnaby.

Unlike her older brother Jack, however, Molly's career has taken her on a slightly less public path.

After a one-off acting role in 1996, in the not-so-well-known Nigel Havers-starring crime thriller Element of Doubt, Molly Whitehall has turned her attention to PR and is the co-founder of media, entertainment and arts PR firm WDW Entertainment.

In doing so, she's definitely followed in the footsteps of her father Michael more than her brother Jack.

View this post on Instagram Yay! So happy he’s home too ❤️ A post shared by Molly Whitehall (@molly_whitehall) on Apr 13, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Earlier in 2019

In September, Molly Whitehall took part in a stem cell donation campaign for Anthony Nolan to help those suffering from various types of blood cancer.

Molly even documented her efforts during the campaign and the video she made can be found just below.

Elsewhere in the Whitehall household

Meanwhile, in the run-up to Christmas, Jack Whitehall and his father Michael have teamed up once again for another Netflix show which is available to stream now.

This time around, rather than travelling to all four corners of the globe, Christmas with my Father sees the pair entertaining an audience on stage with special guests including the likes of Hugh Bonneville.