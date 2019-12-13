Is KFC open on Christmas Day? Check out the festive opening times!

Travelling on Christmas Day? Fast-food might be your only option.

While Christmas Day is definitely the time for roast turkey and all the trimmings, what many people seem to forget, is that Christmas Day can often involve a lot of travelling, particularly if you have family members to visit on the other side of the country.

This means that thousands of people are regularly met with the prospect of a wintery Christmas Day road trip.

But what happens if you or a passenger starts to get hungry or thirsty on your long journey?

With almost all of the country's shops shutting on Christmas, it can be quite the ordeal.

Thankfully, your winter road trip could have a saviour in the form of KFC.

Will KFC be open on Christmas Day?

The majority of KFC branches will have their doors firmly closed on December 25th.

However, a handful of stores often remain open on Christmas Day with these usually being branches at motorway services.

That means that the poor souls who have had to venture out into the cold can have somewhere to pick up a bite to eat.

Which branches will be open?

To check which branches will be open over Christmas, you can head over to the KFC website and their store finder to work out which branches are set to open their doors on December 25th.

However, many stores haven't revealed their opening times on the website and in these cases, you'll have to contact the branch directly to see if they'll be open.

Chances are, the stores that haven't revealed their Christmas opening times could be weighing up demand before deciding whether or not to open.

Don't fancy a KFC on your travels?

If chicken isn't your thing with the prospect of roast turkey on the horizon, other fast-food restaurants like McDonald's will also be opening a handful of branches on Christmas Day.

However, just like KFC, you'll have to check which branches are open beforehand using their restaurant locator.