Hull ace Jarrod Bowen speaks out on his future amid reported Leeds and West Brom interest

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United and Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on the Hull City ace, who continues to tear up the Championship.

Hull City ace Jarrod Bowen has spoken out on his future amid reported interest from several clubs including Championship high-flyers Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion (90min).

The 22-year-old has 15 goals and three assists in just 21 Championship appearances this season, plus one from one in the League Cup (Transfermarkt).

Bowen's current superb form is by no means a flash in the pan either - last season he scored 22 Championship goals, while in 2017-18 he netted 15 in all competitions.

According to 90Min, Leeds and West Brom are keeping tabs on the winger, while Premier League trio Sheffield United, Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion are weighing up a deal.

However, the £20million-rated ace (as reported in the Express) has reiterated his commitment to the club that took him on after the collapse of former club Hereford five years ago, in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"Like I've always said, I'm with Hull no matter what the interest," said Bowen. "I think the interest just comes when you are doing well on the pitch, so I've just got to put it to the back of my mind, do what I'm good at on the pitch and everything else will take care of itself, I'm sure."

Bowen won the Championship Player of the Month award for November after a superb month in which he scored four times and provided two assists for his teammates in five appearances.

Hull boss Grant McCann said of his player, as quoted by the club website: "We’re all delighted for Jarrod and he’s been phenomenal over the last couple of months in terms of his performances and goals.

"We’ve said to him ‘well done, see if you can get it again next month’. He’s been a pleasure to work with ever since we arrived at the Club with the appetite he has to learn every day and get better."