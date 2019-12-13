How to Futsal Shuffle: Fans already bopping to Lil Uzi Vert’s dance of 2020

Lil Uzi Vert is back with a new song and a dance move to go with it but how do you do the Futsal Shuffle?

In this day and age, creating a great piece of music isn't quite enough for music artists.

Long gone are the days when simply releasing a new song would cut it. Now, producers and artists have a viral market to compete in with new songs often being released alongside something that has the potential to become a viral trend.

In the case of Lil Uzi Vert's newly released song, he's created a neat little dance move with the same title as the song itself.

But just how do you do the Futsal Shuffle?

Lil Uzi Vert's new song

December 12th, 2019 saw the release of Lil Uzi Vert's new single Futsal Shuffle 2020, the somewhat bizarre video for which can be found above.

The song itself is full of almost chaotic electronic beats with rapping from Lil Uzi Vert.

However, it's not the song that's been doing the rounds on social media in recent weeks.

What is the Futsal Shuffle?

The Futsal Shuffle dance actually arrived before the song itself.

On December 1st, Lil Uzi Vert effectively announced the arrival and name of the new single when he uploaded a video to Twitter of him performing the dance that we now know as the Futsal Shuffle.

How to do the Futsal Shuffle

The Futsal Shuffle gets its name from the variant of indoor football known as futsal.

Unlike football, which is played on a huge grass pitch, futsal takes place indoors on a basketball-sized court and uses a smaller ball than the normal game. As a result, there's a lot more dribbling and skill that takes place in futsal.

Therefore, the easiest way of doing your own version of the Futsal Shuffle is to effectively pretend you have a tiny little football in front of you and to do imaginary skill moves with this pretend football, obviously adding in little flourishes to make it more of a dance.