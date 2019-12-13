How much did Ed Sheeran earn in 2019? UK artist of the decade has another great year!

Surprisingly, he isn't the highest-earning musician of the year.

It's been another big year, but how much did Ed Sheeran earn in 2019?

The 28-year-old English singer-songwriter has come a long way. Earlier fans celebrated his talents when he released such efforts as the Loose Change EP back in 2010 and continued to support him with the release of 2011's No. 5 Collaborations Project featuring a range of grime artists.

He was clearly on the rise at the start of the decade, but nobody could have predicted the immense success of his 2011 debut studio album +. With such hits as 'The A Team', 'Lego House' and 'Drunk', he captured global attention. His second album x was an even greater success, and again, 2017's ÷ similarly saw him reach new heights.

Now, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who didn't recognise a wealth of his singles.

What has Ed Sheeran released in 2019?

It's never a quiet year for Ed and 2019 has been no different.

The artist released the highly-anticipated No.6 Collaborations Project in July, offering fans an ambitious range of features across the record.

On the album, he worked with the likes of Stormzy, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Skrillex, Dave, Eminem, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott and more. Impressive, right?

Seriously impressive.

Then, he also starred in the Danny Boyle film Yesterday, which told the story of a man waking up to discover he's the only one who remembers the songs of The Beatles. Both Ed's album and Yesterday have achieved great success.

The BBC recently highlighted that he was named the UK's artist of the decade by the Official Charts Company, but how much has the popular musician made this year?

How much did Ed Sheeran earn in 2019?

According to Forbes, Ed Sheeran's 2019 earnings amount to a staggering $110 million.

The American business publication recently released a list of the world's top-earning musicians of 2019. With a figure as large as that, you'd think Ed made the very top of the list - right?

Wrong. He ranked third place, which is still incredible. According to WageIndicator, he also made this amount last year. The only two musicians who made more than him this year were Kanye West with $150 million and Taylor Swift with $185 million.

So, who else made the list?

The top-earning musicians of 2019

As highlighted by the earlier source (Forbes), here are the twenty top-earning musicians of 2019:

19. Jimmy Buffett (tie) with $50 million

19. Eminem (tie) with $50 million

18. Bruno Mars with $51 million

17. Billy Joel with $52 million

15. BTS (tie) with $57 million

15. Pink (tie) with $57 million

13. Katy Perry (tie) with $57.5 million

13. Justin Timberlake (tie) with $57.5 million

12. Travis Scott with $58 million

11. Rihanna with $62 million

10. Metallica with $68.5 million

9. Diddy with $70 million

8. Drake with $75 million

6. Beyoncé (tie) with $81 million

6. Jay-Z (tie) with $81 million

5. Elton John with $84 million

4. The Eagles with $100 million

3. Ed Sheeran with $110 million

2. Kanye West with $150 million

1. Taylor Swift with $185 million

Some entries definitely come as a surprise, but most we'd surely have predicted. We imagine next year will be yet another big one for Ed!

