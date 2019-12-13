GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist: How to get an arcade from cheapest to most expensive

A walkthrough for how to get and buy an arcade in GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist with varied ranges from cheapest to most expensive.

The Grand Theft Auto Online Diamond Casino Heist update is now live and, according to Reddit (via PC Gamer), players can earn a maximum of $2.1 million from the in-game payout. While this probably has you foaming at the mouth and drooling all over the floor already, you first need to get and buy an arcade before you and your mission impossible crew can attempt such an audacious robbery.

A lot of players are excited about the prospect of a Formula 1 car being added to GTA Online, but - for those who aren't particularly enamoured with the sport dominated by Lewis Hamilton - the most exciting aspect of Diamond Casino Heist is its slew of playable retro arcade games.

Below you'll discover how to buy an arcade so you can play some retro games and begin your Ocean's Eleven planning.

How do you get an arcade in GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist?

You can get and buy an arcade in GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist from the Maze Bank Foreclosures section of the internet.

This is situated on your mobile phone and it lists a bunch of available locations to get and start your arcade business in GTA Online.

If you have a Twitch Prime membership that was active and linked to your Rockstar Social Club account prior to December 8th, you should have free access to the property Pixel Pete's Arcade in Paleto Bay.

You can still buy the above Arcade for in-game currency if you don't boast a Twitch Prime subscription, though.

Below is a list of the cheapest to most expensive arcades via Gamers Heroes:

Pixel Pete’s

Cost: $1,235,000

Location: Paleto Bay

Nearby Locations: Garage, Barbers, 2x Clubhouse, 1x Bunker

Wonderama

Location: Grapeseed

Cost: $1,565,000

Nearby Locations: 1x Bunker, Store

Videogeddon

Location: La Mesa

Cost: $1,875,000

Nearby Locations: Store

Warehouse

Location: Davis

Cost: $2,135,000

Nearby Locations: Store, Barbers

Insert Coin

Location: Rockford Hills

Cost: $2,345,000

Nearby Locations: Ammunation, Barbers

Eight Bit

Location: Vinewood

Cost: $2,530,000

Nearby Locations: Customs, Ammunation, Barbers

How do you get Arcade Machines in GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist?

You can get and buy Arcade Machines in GTA Online Diamond Casino Heist from your laptop.

There are 12 playable Arcade Machines that can be added, and they range from the expensive prices of $360,000 to $410,000.

The more Arcade Machines you have the more money you will earn. Yes, the arcade is essentially a front for you to secretly plan your casino heist in the basement, but it's still a business primed for making money.

You can find the 12 games added to GTA Online down below (via Rockstar):

Badlands Revenge II : The peaceful frontier has been invaded by marauders, road agents, thieves, and revenue men. Use your weapons wisely to rid the prairie of the desperados and outlaws that threaten your very way of life.

The Wizard’s Ruin : An evil wizard has kidnapped Grog and stolen him away to a terrifying fortress. Now Thog must fight through enchanted forests, ghastly swamps, labyrinths of decay and battle terrifying enemies to rescue his brother with only his mighty sword and magical engorging potions found along the way.

Race and Chase - Street Legal : It’s a race across the heartland and through America’s densest metropolises in a flashy sports car. Crank up the tunes and blast past obstacles as you do your best to avoid pedestrians and hairy beasts on the highway.

Race and Chase - Crotch Rockets : Soup up your superbike and rage havoc on the highway in this race against time through city and suburb while you steer clear of obstructions and avoid eating asphalt.

Race and Chase - Get Truckin’ : Rev up your truck and race at breakneck speeds across America as you and your canine companion avoid obstacles like slow drivers and the occasional wandering sasquatch to beat the clock and take home glory.

Space Monkey 3: Bananas Gone Bad : The villainous Dr. Dank has hijacked all cargo spaceships from Ecuadorian 5 Quadrant and used his transmogrification ray to turn the bananas evil. What do you do when the only thing you ever loved turns against you? Now Space Monkey must fight the evil bananas and defeat Dr. Dank. The future of evolution hangs in the balance.

Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw : Princess Robot Bubblegum’s new bestie Shiny Wasabi Kitty brings her anime whimsy to the classic arcade claw machine where luck could grab you a fantastic prize.

Nazar Speaks Fortune Teller : The timeless clairvoyant Madame Nazar masters the spiritual medium to read your future and fortune. Do great riches await? Is love just around the corner? Will the hands of fate send you to an early grave in a freak, easily avoidable accident? Find out now.

The Love Professor : BFF or basically platonic, the Love Professor will diagnose you and a partner to determine if the diagnosis is divorce, getting flirty, friends with benefits or the kind of love you only hear about in hairband power ballads.

Defender of the Faith (Degenatron classic): The classic arcade game that spawned many imitators of its novel and complex gameplay. Secure your immortality and place in the afterlife by saving the green dot with your fantastic flying red square.

Monkey’s Paradise (Degenatron classic): This simian simulator took arcades by storm in the 80s. Swing from green dot to green dot with your red square monkey and show the world who is at the top of the food chain.

Penetrator (Degenatron classic): In the deep dark reaches of space, an evil menace threatens earth. Smash the green dots inside the mysterious red square and save humanity.

When you have an assortment of arcade machines in your business, you will be able to collect money from your safe.