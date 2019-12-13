Quick links

Graeme Souness shares the three signings Jose Mourinho needs at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could look to make additions in the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho of Tottenham gives instructions during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...

Graeme Souness has told Virgin Media Sport that he believes Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho still needs three signings.

Mourinho has made a very positive start at Tottenham, and has won four of his six games in charge to date.

However, there have still been some issues with Spurs, particularly in defence, which need sorting out.

Tottenham have looked very shaky at the back, and Souness believes that Mourinho needs three signings to really stamp his authority on the team.

“He’ll be annoyed they’re conceding goals and ultimately he’ll sort that out,” Souness said.

 

“That might mean tweaking the play slightly, tweaking the personnel possibly - maybe get a different type of midfield player in there and I think he needs a couple of decent full-backs.

“He has a track record of winning trophies and I think he’ll do exactly the same at Spurs.”

Whether Mourinho will have the budget to spend on new players at Tottenham in January remains to be seen.

The Guardian has suggested that Spurs’s spending power could be limited in the new year, which may mean Mourinho has to work with what he has at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham are playing catch up in the race for a top four spot, and they currently six points away from the Champions League qualification spaces.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

