Graeme Souness comments on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Former footballer Graeme Souness hits an approach during the Pro-Am ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on May 20, 2015 in Virginia Water, England.
Graeme Souness is critical of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Graeme Souness has told Virgin Media Sport that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has not progressed.

The Liverpool legend, who was at Tottenham as a youth player, does not believe that Alli is going to make a huge difference for Spurs.

Souness, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the comments about the 23-year-old England international midfielder while discussing Tottenham’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek.

Souness said on Virgin Media Sport when asked if Tottenham are a different team without Alli: “Woah, calm down. Dele Alli, for the best part of two years, has stood still. It is only since Mourinho has lit the fire under him, he has shown a bit. Don’t be thinking he is going to make the difference for them.”

 

Harsh comments

True, Alli has not been at his best for a while now, but the midfielder is only 23 years of age and cannot be written off.

Moreover, the Englishman is playing well at the moment, with Mourinho deploying him as a playmaker, which has given him freedom in attack.

Stats

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old has made eight starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the process.

The midfielder has scored one goal and provided one assist in five Champions League games for Tottenham so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur is challenged by Matthew Lowton of Burnley during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December...

