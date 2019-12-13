Glenn Hoddle comments on 'big change' Jose Mourinho has made at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has got off to a good start with the North London side.

Glenn Hoddle has told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League game against Bayern Munich, that he has already picked up on a tactical change that Jose Mourinho has made.

Spurs lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich in midweek, but Hoddle felt that he noticed a big difference in their team shape.

Spurs tried to defend compactly, with their whole team kept within a small area.

And Hoddle saw more structure to Tottenham’s defensive work in Germany than he had when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

“Under Pochettino they would press much higher, even away in the champions League,” Hoddle said.

“The distance between the back four and Moura has been evident. It’s been really tight. That’s Mourinho. They are all within 10-12 yards of each other and in contact defensively, that’s a big change from under Pochettino.”

Mourinho may be trying to alter Tottenham’s defensive strategy, but he still has not sorted their issues at the back.

Spurs have been a much bigger attacking threat under Mourinho so far, but they have still leaked goals at the back.

Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in the six games that the Portuguese boss has been in charge for, and that is surely a record that he will want to improve in the coming weeks.

Tottenham face a tough challenge at the weekend, as they travel to face Wolves on Sunday.