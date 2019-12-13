Gary McAllister provides injury update on four Rangers players

There is mixed news for the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard after Thursday's game at Ibrox.

The Rangers assistant manager Gary McAlister has ruled Filip Helander out of Sunday's trip to Motherwell.

Helander was substituted during Rangers' Scottish League Cup final defeat last weekend, and missed Thursday's draw with Young Boys BSC.

But there is no news as yet as to when the Sweden centre-back is likely to return.

"He’s still out as we speak but the length we’re just a wee bit unsure of," McAllister told the official Rangers Youtube channel. "We’re still waiting for the results come back."

A couple of Rangers players are doubtful for the Fir Park encounter.

Steven Davis failed to feature against Celtic or Young Boys, and McAllister said: "He’s still a doubt. He’s somebody we’ve just got to be very careful about.

"Oh, absolutely (he will play again this calendar year). Yeah."

And it is now more than two months since George Edmundson last made one of Steven Gerrard's matchday squads.

"He’s had a bit of a tummy upset and a wee bit of flu-y cold - virus flipping around," explained McAllister. "But he’s looking much better this morning."

There is however better news regarding Jordan Jones, who played 60 minutes for Rangers' reserve side earlier this week and provided an assist.

"He’s very, very close," revealed McAllister. "He’s training really well and looking sharp."

Jones was injured by his own attempted tackle, which resulted in his sending off during September's Old Firm defeat at Ibrox.