Gary McAllister admits Rangers may have to change their January transfer plans

The Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has admitted the Gers may have to change their January transfer plans due to recent events.

The Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had been planning to trim his squad in the winter period.

But some of those Gers players currently on the fringes of Gerrard's side are finding themselves increasingly less dispensable as more and more of their teammates suffer collect minor injuries.

And that could prompt a change of thinking at Ibrox as the club prepares to resume business.

"I feel that prior to the last week or so we've had very few injuries," McAllister told the official Rangers Youtube channel. "So the squad has looked... there's been too many people being left disappointed, not actually making the 18.

"The gauge has always been... you always sort of factor in injuries. With a clean bill of health, touch wood, we can continue to get that luck.

"But there has been a few injuries recently, so our thinking may have to change because we need some more bodies around."

McAllister also revealed that Filip Helander will miss Rangers' trip to Motherwell on Sunday, with Steven Davis and George Edmundson both doubts.

But the Scot delivered more positive news concerning Jordan Jones, whom he said is "very, very close" to a return, "training really well and looking sharp".