Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Gary McAllister admits Rangers may have to change their January transfer plans

Aiden Cusick
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had been planning to trim his Ibrox ranks.

21st October 2018, Hope CBD Stadium, Hamilton, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Hamilton Academical versus Rangers; Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister in...

The Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has admitted the Gers may have to change their January transfer plans due to recent events.

The Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had been planning to trim his squad in the winter period.

Subscribe

But some of those Gers players currently on the fringes of Gerrard's side are finding themselves increasingly less dispensable as more and more of their teammates suffer collect minor injuries.

And that could prompt a change of thinking at Ibrox as the club prepares to resume business.

 

"I feel that prior to the last week or so we've had very few injuries," McAllister told the official Rangers Youtube channel. "So the squad has looked... there's been too many people being left disappointed, not actually making the 18.

"The gauge has always been... you always sort of factor in injuries. With a clean bill of health, touch wood, we can continue to get that luck.

"But there has been a few injuries recently, so our thinking may have to change because we need some more bodies around."

Filip Helander of Rangers FC looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

McAllister also revealed that Filip Helander will miss Rangers' trip to Motherwell on Sunday, with Steven Davis and George Edmundson both doubts.

But the Scot delivered more positive news concerning Jordan Jones, whom he said is "very, very close" to a return, "training really well and looking sharp".

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch