Freddie Ljungberg admits he's upset Arsenal player with decision

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was arguably Freddie Ljungberg's side's man of the match against Standard last night.

Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has admitted to Football London that his decision to put Bukayo Saka at wing-back did not go down well with the youngster last night.

Saka, who usually plays down the wing for Arsenal, was given a more defensive role for their Europa League tie against Standard Liege.

The prospect initially was said to be ‘upset’ by Ljungberg’s decision.

However, Saka went on to really impress for Arsenal, as the Gunners picked up a 2-2 draw in Belgium.

And Ljungberg said: “He was amazing. He was a bit upset with me before the game that he had to play wing-back and full-back. He’s a tremendous talent.

“His final ball and last bit is always effective.

“I feel sorry for our young players. A lot of them haven’t been on loan, they’ve not had that exposure to men’s football.

“Some of them made mistakes but they’ll learn from those mistakes and won’t do them again.

“Bukayo had a tremendous night.”

Whether Saka could prove a long-term solution for Arsenal on the left-hand side of their defence now remains to be seen.

Arsenal had fallen 2-0 down against Standard, but showed their powers of recovery to get back into the match.

It was Saka who struck the equaliser for the Gunners, after Alexandre Lacazette had got them back into the tie.

Arsenal’s draw ensured that they won their Europa League group, which means that they will be seeded in the next round of the competition.