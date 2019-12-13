Frank Lampard comments on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud's future

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has struggled for game time so far this season.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told Football London that he is happy for Olivier Giroud to stay at Stamford Bridge, after watching his performances in training.

Lampard only wants to keep players at Chelsea that are desperate to play for the club.

Giroud’s future has been heavily speculated about in recent weeks, which could have distracted the Frenchman.

But Lampard has suggested that Giroud has actually impressed him in training at Chelsea recently, where he has remained a positive influence.

“I won’t have a talk about January until we get there,” he said, when asked if he has sat down with Giroud.

“I am happy for him to stay, but I want everyone to be here for Chelsea. He has shown me that in training.”

Giroud has struggled for game time at Chelsea this term, with both Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of him in the pecking order.

The experienced forward has played just seven times for Chelsea across all competitions this season, with Lampard generally overlooking him.

Giroud’s last appearance for Chelsea came against West Ham United, but he failed to impress, as the Blues fell to a shock defeat.

Chelsea are next in action Bournemouth tomorrow, but whether Giroud will be included in his side’s match day squad remains to be seen.