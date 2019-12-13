FIFA 20: How to vote for the Team Of The Year to get a FUT Club kit

A simple guide for how to vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year (TOTY) to get an exclusive FUT Club kit.

FIFA 20 has been out since September and the game has pretty much been the same as every past iteration on PS4 and Xbox One; Ultimate Team has been the money-maker while Career Mode continues to be a shallow disappointment. For those seeking a Tuxedo kit for their FUT Club, you can now vote for the Team Of The Year (TOTY) to be rewarded with such garments.

The FIFA 20 Team Of The Year has been announced and it includes a bunch of superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as players who are treated like demi-gods despite being wastes of potential such as Neymar.

If you're interested in earning a unique Ultimate Team club kit, below you can find out how to vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year.

How do you vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year?

You vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year (TOTY) by visiting the game's official website and logging into your account.

Once you've done that, you then need to vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year by dragging Ultimate Team cards into the starting XI positions.

The formation is 4-3-3 meaning Liverpool fans should be very familiar and happy.

Per EA themselves, this is the first time players can actually vote for the FIFA Team Of The Tear. Based on the highest amount of votes for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers, the final Team Of The Year will be revealed in January.

After the Team Of The Year is announced, special TOTY Player Items will be released in FUT Packs for a limited amount of time.

EA will also reward you with an exclusive Team Of The Year Tuxedo Kit for your FUT Club.

FIFA 20 Team Of The Year shortlist

There are 55 players included in the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year shortlist and you can find the full list of nominees down below:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson - Liverpool

Ederson - Manchester City

Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid

André Onana - Ajax

Marc-André ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Defenders:

Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio

José María Giménez - Atlético de Madrid

Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München

Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli

Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio

Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool

Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio

Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain

Milan Škriniar - Inter Milan

Nicolás Tagliafico - Ajax

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio

Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur

Fabinho - Liverpool

Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona

N’Golo Kanté - Chelsea

Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

David Silva - Manchester City

Dušan Tadić - Ajax

Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax

Forwards:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Sergio Agüero - Manchester City

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool

Eden Hazard - Real Madrid

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern München

Sadio Mané - Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain

Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

FIFA 20 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.