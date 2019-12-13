FIFA 20: How to vote for the Team Of The Year to get a FUT Club kit

A simple guide for how to vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year (TOTY) to get an exclusive FUT Club kit.
FIFA 20 has been out since September and the game has pretty much been the same as every past iteration on PS4 and Xbox One; Ultimate Team has been the money-maker while Career Mode continues to be a shallow disappointment. For those seeking a Tuxedo kit for their FUT Club, you can now vote for the Team Of The Year (TOTY) to be rewarded with such garments.
The FIFA 20 Team Of The Year has been announced and it includes a bunch of superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as players who are treated like demi-gods despite being wastes of potential such as Neymar.
If you're interested in earning a unique Ultimate Team club kit, below you can find out how to vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year.
How do you vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year?
You vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year (TOTY) by visiting the game's official website and logging into your account.
Once you've done that, you then need to vote for the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year by dragging Ultimate Team cards into the starting XI positions.
The formation is 4-3-3 meaning Liverpool fans should be very familiar and happy.
Per EA themselves, this is the first time players can actually vote for the FIFA Team Of The Tear. Based on the highest amount of votes for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers, the final Team Of The Year will be revealed in January.
After the Team Of The Year is announced, special TOTY Player Items will be released in FUT Packs for a limited amount of time.
EA will also reward you with an exclusive Team Of The Year Tuxedo Kit for your FUT Club.
55 nominees. 12 months of football. One Ultimate XI. Voting is OPEN for the #FIFA20 Team of the Year— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 12, 2019
Submit your vote https://t.co/nAwjKIg9K9
Vote ends Dec 20. Winners revealed in Jan. #TOTY #FUT pic.twitter.com/wI2Sh1oD1V
FIFA 20 Team Of The Year shortlist
There are 55 players included in the FIFA 20 Team Of The Year shortlist and you can find the full list of nominees down below:
Goalkeepers:
Alisson - Liverpool
Ederson - Manchester City
Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid
André Onana - Ajax
Marc-André ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
Defenders:
Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Leonardo Bonucci - Piemonte Calcio
José María Giménez - Atlético de Madrid
Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund
Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
Matthijs de Ligt - Piemonte Calcio
Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
Alex Sandro - Piemonte Calcio
Thiago Silva - Paris Saint-Germain
Milan Škriniar - Inter Milan
Nicolás Tagliafico - Ajax
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
Jan Vertonghen - Tottenham Hotspur
Midfielders:
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio
Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur
Fabinho - Liverpool
Kai Havertz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona
N’Golo Kanté - Chelsea
Luka Modric - Real Madrid
Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
David Silva - Manchester City
Dušan Tadić - Ajax
Marco Verratti - Paris Saint-Germain
Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
Hakim Ziyech - Ajax
Forwards:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal
Sergio Agüero - Manchester City
Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
Roberto Firmino - Liverpool
Eden Hazard - Real Madrid
Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern München
Sadio Mané - Liverpool
Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona
Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
FIFA 20 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
