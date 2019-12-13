Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Fellaini says he has no interest in Tottenham move at present

Dan Coombs
Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United speak after Marouane Fellaini is shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Marouane Fellaini.

Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United speak after Marouane Fellaini is shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester...

Marouane Fellaini has played down suggestions he could move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Belgian outlet DH Net claimed over the weekend that new head coach Jose Mourinho could link back up with the midfielder.

Mourinho managed Fellaini at Manchester United and found him to be a useful and effective player for his side.

 

Fellaini is currently playing in China with Shandong Luneng after leaving United back in January.

He has denied a move to Tottenham is on the cards.

Fellaini told Eleven Sports: "Jose is special for me. We text each other, we call each other from time to time.

"He’s taken over at Spurs and he’s doing well. I wish him all the best. But I am good where I am now."

Tottenham fans are unlikely to be too upset about Fellaini's decision.

He offers a distinct alternative option, but he is not a player they really need, and Spurs are already overloaded with midfielders.

Fellaini's stance could change if a firm offer presents itself, yet it is worth considering that he would probably have to take a drop in wages from his lucrative salary in China to move to Spurs.

Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United is given a yellow card during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against Barcelona on July 26, 2017 at the FedExField, in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch