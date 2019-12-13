Fellaini says he has no interest in Tottenham move at present

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Marouane Fellaini.

Marouane Fellaini has played down suggestions he could move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Belgian outlet DH Net claimed over the weekend that new head coach Jose Mourinho could link back up with the midfielder.

Mourinho managed Fellaini at Manchester United and found him to be a useful and effective player for his side.

Fellaini is currently playing in China with Shandong Luneng after leaving United back in January.

He has denied a move to Tottenham is on the cards.

Fellaini told Eleven Sports: "Jose is special for me. We text each other, we call each other from time to time.

"He’s taken over at Spurs and he’s doing well. I wish him all the best. But I am good where I am now."

Tottenham fans are unlikely to be too upset about Fellaini's decision.

He offers a distinct alternative option, but he is not a player they really need, and Spurs are already overloaded with midfielders.

Fellaini's stance could change if a firm offer presents itself, yet it is worth considering that he would probably have to take a drop in wages from his lucrative salary in China to move to Spurs.