Fabian Balbuena delivers his verdict on West Ham United supporters booing

West Ham United fans made their frustrations known after their last defeat.

Fabian Balbuena has told West Ham United’s official website that it really hurts when the supporters boo them.

West Ham were jeered off by their own fans, after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Monday evening.

West Ham fans’ frustrations had boiled over, with their side in dire form over recent weeks.

And although Balbuena admits that he doesn’t blame West Ham supporters for voicing their discontent, he admits it wasn’t nice to hear.

"Of course, it hurts [when we hear the fans booing us] but we know that in some ways we deserve it, because we're not winning at home for four or five games at our stadium in front of our fans," the centre-back said.

"We know that our duty is to get that happiness to our fans, and we have to do it in the next game. We know how to do it, to play very well and try to win."

West Ham actually made a very promising start to this campaign, but since Lukasz Fabianski picked up an injury, they have been derailed.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have now slipped all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table, with the pressure now building on the Chilean.

The Hammers are next in action against Southampton at the weekend, and if they are beaten again then Pellegrini could face losing his job.