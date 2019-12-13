Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Ex Leeds manager Uwe Rosler leaves Malmo despite Europa success

Dan Coombs
Leeds United FC head coach, Uwe Rosler commincates to players on the field during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 22,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uwe Rosler is now out of work again.

Head coach Uwe Roesler of Malmo FF looks on during the press conference after winning the UEFA Europa League group B match between FC Kobenhavn and Malmo FF at Telia Parken on December 12,...

Former Leeds United manager Uwe Rosler has left his job as Malmo boss despite the Swedish side's Europa League success.

The club confirmed on their official website this morning that Rosler has gone, citing mutual consent.

Rosler insisted it was his choice, stating: "This is basically my decision."

He signed off with a win, with Malmo beating Copenhagen 1-0 away from home.

 

Malmo finished top of their group with 11 points, and Rosler did not even wait until next week's draw to see who his side may face in 2020.

The Allsvenskan came to a close last month with Malmo missing out on the title by a single point.

Rosler managed Leeds in 2015 and didn't enjoy anywhere near the same level of success he has had at Malmo in the past 18 months.

In between he managed Fleetwood Town between 2016 and 2018.

 

Leeds United FC head coach, Uwe Rosler commincates to players on the field during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 22,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch