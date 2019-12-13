Ex Leeds manager Uwe Rosler leaves Malmo despite Europa success

Uwe Rosler is now out of work again.

Former Leeds United manager Uwe Rosler has left his job as Malmo boss despite the Swedish side's Europa League success.

The club confirmed on their official website this morning that Rosler has gone, citing mutual consent.

Rosler insisted it was his choice, stating: "This is basically my decision."

He signed off with a win, with Malmo beating Copenhagen 1-0 away from home.

Malmo finished top of their group with 11 points, and Rosler did not even wait until next week's draw to see who his side may face in 2020.

The Allsvenskan came to a close last month with Malmo missing out on the title by a single point.

Rosler managed Leeds in 2015 and didn't enjoy anywhere near the same level of success he has had at Malmo in the past 18 months.

In between he managed Fleetwood Town between 2016 and 2018.