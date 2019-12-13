Quick links

Everton fans react as Duncan Ferguson gives Seamus Coleman update

Giuseppe Labellarte
Everton caretaker Duncan Ferguson says the Goodison Park defender could return to contention - many of the Toffees faithful don't want to see him in the XI though.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Duncan Ferguson's update on Goodison Park defender Seamus Coleman and the prospect of his return to the Toffees line-up this weekend (Everton website).

The Everton right-back has been out of action since November with a rib injury and last featured in the Toffees loss against Norwich at Goodison Park, but Ferguson says the Irishman may be back in contention away in the Premier League trip to Manchester United.

 

"Seamus has done a little bit of training and is gradually picking up, so he could come into consideration for the weekend,” Ferguson told the Everton media team.

The update didn't go down particularly well with quite a few Everton fans, given Coleman's poor recent form, in contrast to Djibril Sidibe doing very well in his absence.

As a result, some of the Toffees faithful took to social media and made their feelings known:

Ferguson also provided fitness updates on fellow defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, forward Theo Walcott and midfielder Fabian Delph, as per the official Everton website.

Digne remains a “concern” ahead of this weekend’s game at Old Trafford but Everton hope he "could" be okay to feature, Mina will also be monitored ahead of the game, Walcott "may not be ready" and Delph is "a doubt".

