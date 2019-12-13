Everton fans react as Duncan Ferguson gives Seamus Coleman update

Everton caretaker Duncan Ferguson says the Goodison Park defender could return to contention - many of the Toffees faithful don't want to see him in the XI though.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Duncan Ferguson's update on Goodison Park defender Seamus Coleman and the prospect of his return to the Toffees line-up this weekend (Everton website).

The Everton right-back has been out of action since November with a rib injury and last featured in the Toffees loss against Norwich at Goodison Park, but Ferguson says the Irishman may be back in contention away in the Premier League trip to Manchester United.

"Seamus has done a little bit of training and is gradually picking up, so he could come into consideration for the weekend,” Ferguson told the Everton media team.

The update didn't go down particularly well with quite a few Everton fans, given Coleman's poor recent form, in contrast to Djibril Sidibe doing very well in his absence.

As a result, some of the Toffees faithful took to social media and made their feelings known:

Sidibe is love Sidibe is life — Elliot (@ElliotB1878) 12 December 2019

We want djibril — Ethan Swales (@Ethan_Swales1) 12 December 2019

Should be sidibe no matter how fit he is — Alex Mason (@a_m_610) 12 December 2019

Please no — Mills (@ConnorEFC18) 12 December 2019

You can't drop sid — Kristian (@kr12t1an_R0j) 12 December 2019

Keep Sidibe at RB he was awesome against Chelski — Linda Anderson (@LindaAn70397408) 12 December 2019

Coleman’s done, I’ll give the lad credit he’s still not got a final ball — Pete Gillan® (@PG_Tips90) 12 December 2019

No I’ve enjoyed having a right back who can cross the ball — Danny (@Danny2001__) 12 December 2019

We don't want Coleman though — Ethan mckeown (@Ethanmckeown4) 12 December 2019

Ferguson also provided fitness updates on fellow defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, forward Theo Walcott and midfielder Fabian Delph, as per the official Everton website.

Digne remains a “concern” ahead of this weekend’s game at Old Trafford but Everton hope he "could" be okay to feature, Mina will also be monitored ahead of the game, Walcott "may not be ready" and Delph is "a doubt".