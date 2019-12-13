Report: Juan Larios decides to leave Barcelona and join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions are set to raid La Liga leaders Barcelona for another highly-rated La Masia youngster.

Manchester City are set to raid Barcelona once again, with highly-rated left-back Juan Larios set to swap the Camp Nou for the Premier League champions, according to Sport.

Barca’s La Masia academy might be renowned across world football but the fact that the La Liga champions have lost so many of their most exciting young talents in recent years is a worrying trend which looks set to continue.

Xavi Simons, Sergio Gomez and Pablo Moreno have already been spirited away by PSG, Dortmund and Juventus respectively while 18-year-old centre-back Eric Garcia linked up with Pep Guardiola in England two years ago.

And reports in Spain suggest that Larios could be set to follow in Garcia’s footsteps.

Sport claims that Larios has already decided to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window, despite the fact that the Catalan giants were prepared to offer him an eye-watering contract which would have made the defender the third best paid youth player at the Camp Nou.

‘Juanito’ is seemingly set to turn down the chance to sign professional terms with the club who gave us Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

With Barcelona adopting the sort of ‘Galactico’ transfer policy that was once the preserve of bitter rivals Real Madrid, blocking the pathway for their homegrown youngsters as a result, Larios obviously feels his development would be better served with a move to Manchester City instead.