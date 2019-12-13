Quick links

Phillip Cocu admits he wants Ferdi Kadioglu at Derby

Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.
Fenerbahce's Super Lig starlet Kadioglu has been linked with a reunion with Cocu at Championship promotion hopefuls Derby County.

Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.

Derby County coach Phillip Cocu is hoping to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu on loan during the January transfer window, admitting to Fanatik that it will be difficult to strike a permanent deal for the Netherlands U21 international.

If there is one area of the squad where the Rams are not short of quality or quantity, it is in attacking midfield. Tom Lawrence, Duane Holmes, Jamie Paterson and Kieran Dowell are all capable of playing in the number ten role; and we haven’t even mentioned Wayne Rooney yet.

 

But, despite a glut of options in the centre of the park, Cocu has made it clear that he would welcome a reunion with a player he worked with for a brief spell at Fenerbahce last year.

Kadioglu moved to Turkey from NEC Nijmegen and, after enduring a difficult start to life in Istanbul, he has come into his own this season. The skilful 20-year-old has three goals and two assists to his name from just six Super Lig appearances.

Ferdi Kadioglu of Fenerbahce greets his fans at the end of the Turkish Super Lig week 14 soccer match between Fenerbahce and Genclerbirligi at Ulker Stadium on December 06, 2019 in...

Yet former PSV coach Cocu feels a potential deal for Kadioglu is more likely to be a temporary measure.

“It is very difficult to buy him, a rental is a better option,” he said. “Both parties may be more satisfied by the rental situation.”

At 5ft 9ins, questions may be asked about whether a diminutive schemer can survive in the hurly-burly nature of England’s second tier, though his quick feet and intelligence in possession could stand him in good stead.

Even at Championship level, brain beats brawn.

(L-R) Ferdi Kadioglu of Holland U21 , Reece James of England U21 during the U21 Men match between Holland U21 v England U21 at the De Vijverberg on November 19, 2019 in Doetinchem...

