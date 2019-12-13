'Massive future': Wolves fans rave about Arsenal-linked Owen Otasowie

Amid links with Premier League Arsenal and French champions PSG, Wolverhampton Wanderers handed Otasowie a debut in the Europa League.

It is not often that an 18-year-old finds himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Schalke before he’s even made his senior debut at club level.

But Owen Otasowie is no ordinary 18-year-old.

One of the standout players in an exciting batch of youngsters at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the giant centre-back has been turning heads at U23 level for a while now. And, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side already assured of a place in the Europa League knockout stages, Otasowie was more than deserving of a first ever senior appearance in Old Gold during Thursday’s matchday six clash with Besiktas.

The USA U18 international won’t be hogging any headlines today thanks to Diogo Jota’s 11 minute hat-trick, not to mention a fabulous display from fellow youngster Oskar Buur Rasmussen, but Otasowie certainly made the most of his 20 minute cameo off the bench.

Intelligent and composed at the back, his fearsome strength was put to good use at the other end of the pitch too as he almost capped a milestone appearance with a goal late on.

According to The Sun, Otasowie is out of contract in the summer as the likes of Arsenal and PSG circle ominously. On this evidence, however, a new deal should be right at the top of Wolves’ priorities.

Owen Otasowie what an absolute unit that lad is... Can play a bit aswell... — Andy Powell /\_/\ (@apwwfc) December 13, 2019

Very impressed with young Owen Otasowie tonight as well. The guy has a massive future ahead of him #wolvesaywe #WWFC — Tom Huxley (@Tom_Huxley95) December 13, 2019

We've got some good kids. Otasowie is a player too! It's great that Nuno gives the kids game time. Imagine being an 18 year old from Dudley playing in the Europa League for Wolves! — Phil Bradley (@wolvesbradders) December 12, 2019

Otasowie



A brief cameo. Could have scored!



But he looks like a promising unit.



A yank in wolf’s clothing. One to watch. #WanderingToGdansk — Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) December 12, 2019

Looks quality .... he’s a big lad and definitely didn’t look out of his depth ..unlucky not to score ... — chrispalomba (@chrispalomba1) December 12, 2019

Owen Otasowie looks a unit, won his headers and tackles well!! — Rob Cotton (@robcotton84) December 12, 2019

Was so good when he came on — Conall (@conallwwfc) December 12, 2019