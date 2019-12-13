Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal

UEFA Europa League

Premier League

'Massive future': Wolves fans rave about Arsenal-linked Owen Otasowie

Danny Owen
Freddie Ljungberg the Arsenal Interim Head Coach during the Arsenal Press Conference at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 11, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amid links with Premier League Arsenal and French champions PSG, Wolverhampton Wanderers handed Otasowie a debut in the Europa League.

Owen Otasowie of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the training session before the UEFA Europa League group K match between Sporting Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at on November 27, 2019...

It is not often that an 18-year-old finds himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Schalke before he’s even made his senior debut at club level.

But Owen Otasowie is no ordinary 18-year-old.

One of the standout players in an exciting batch of youngsters at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the giant centre-back has been turning heads at U23 level for a while now. And, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side already assured of a place in the Europa League knockout stages, Otasowie was more than deserving of a first ever senior appearance in Old Gold during Thursday’s matchday six clash with Besiktas.

The USA U18 international won’t be hogging any headlines today thanks to Diogo Jota’s 11 minute hat-trick, not to mention a fabulous display from fellow youngster Oskar Buur Rasmussen, but Otasowie certainly made the most of his 20 minute cameo off the bench.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on...

Intelligent and composed at the back, his fearsome strength was put to good use at the other end of the pitch too as he almost capped a milestone appearance with a goal late on.

According to The Sun, Otasowie is out of contract in the summer as the likes of Arsenal and PSG circle ominously. On this evidence, however, a new deal should be right at the top of Wolves’ priorities.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch