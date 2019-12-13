Quick links

With five headed goals this season, reported Celtic target Sebastian Andersson could be their Plan B

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon Former Celtic manager at the Scottish Premiership Match between Celtic and Inverness Caley Thistle at Celtic Park on May 24, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly keen on Union Berlin's Bundesliga striker Sebastian Andersson.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Odsonne Edouard has everything a young striker needs to reach the very top of the European game. Well, almost everything.

Celtic’s fearsome Frenchman is not only a calm and clinical finisher inside the penalty area, he also has the dribbling ability and the upper-body strength of a top-class winger, shrugging off defenders with ease en route to another trademark solo goal.

But if there is one weakness in Edouard’s game, its in the air. Albeit a brilliant striker of the ball with either foot, the former PSG youngster simply has to improve his heading ability if he aims to become the ultimate all-round, modern day number nine.

 

It just so happens, however, that Edouard’s biggest drawback is Sebastian Andersson’s biggest strength.

According to Bild, Celtic are set to send scouts to Germany this weekend to watch the Union Berlin talisman in action. Andersson has eight goals in his first 14 Bundesliga games for the high-flying newcomers – and four of those have via his iron-plated domepeice.

Sebastian Andersson of 1.FC Union Berlin looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Koeln at Stadion An der Alten Foersterei on December 08, 2019 in Berlin,...

The 6ft 3ins Swede hammered home another trademark header during a match-winning brace against Koln last Sunday. And, back in November, Andersson found the net for at international level for the first ever time with another glorious effort in a 3-0 thrashing of the Faroe Islands.

For club and country, this old-school targetman has scored five times with his head alone in 2019/20.

If Edouard offers speed and strength in attack while Leigh Griffiths provides wily movement and pinpoint set-pieces, Andersson could give Neil Lennon a powerful and prolific Plan B.

Sebastian Andersson of 1.FC Union Berlin celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Koeln at Stadion An...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

