With five headed goals this season, reported Celtic target Sebastian Andersson could be their Plan B

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly keen on Union Berlin's Bundesliga striker Sebastian Andersson.

Odsonne Edouard has everything a young striker needs to reach the very top of the European game. Well, almost everything.

Celtic’s fearsome Frenchman is not only a calm and clinical finisher inside the penalty area, he also has the dribbling ability and the upper-body strength of a top-class winger, shrugging off defenders with ease en route to another trademark solo goal.

But if there is one weakness in Edouard’s game, its in the air. Albeit a brilliant striker of the ball with either foot, the former PSG youngster simply has to improve his heading ability if he aims to become the ultimate all-round, modern day number nine.

It just so happens, however, that Edouard’s biggest drawback is Sebastian Andersson’s biggest strength.

According to Bild, Celtic are set to send scouts to Germany this weekend to watch the Union Berlin talisman in action. Andersson has eight goals in his first 14 Bundesliga games for the high-flying newcomers – and four of those have via his iron-plated domepeice.

The 6ft 3ins Swede hammered home another trademark header during a match-winning brace against Koln last Sunday. And, back in November, Andersson found the net for at international level for the first ever time with another glorious effort in a 3-0 thrashing of the Faroe Islands.

For club and country, this old-school targetman has scored five times with his head alone in 2019/20.

If Edouard offers speed and strength in attack while Leigh Griffiths provides wily movement and pinpoint set-pieces, Andersson could give Neil Lennon a powerful and prolific Plan B.