Celtic fans want Lewis Morgan sold after 'terrible' Cluj display

Lewis Morgan was far from his best as Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic suffered a Europa League defeat in Romania.

To say Celtic’s Europa League clash away at Cluj on Thursday afternoon was nothing more than a meaningless, box-ticking dead rubber completely misses the point.

Neil Lennon’s side might have already qualified for the knockout stages, all the while topping a European group for the first time in their history, but a testing trip to Romania gave so many of Celtic’s fringe players a rare chance to prove that they deserve a bigger role in the manager’s plans.

Subscribe

Unfortunately, apart from 18-year-old midfielder Scott Robertson, who did his best Frenkie de Jong impression with a neat and tidy performance in the centre of the park, the Hoops’ other seldom-seen stars missed their chance in a 2-0 defeat which highlighted the gulf in class between Lennon's usual starters and his limited second string.

Talisman turned bench-warmer Scott Sinclair was completely ineffective on the left, Boli Bolingoli made a crucial error for Cluj’s second goal, while Vakoun Issouf Bayo struggled to control the ball, let alone stick it in the back of the home side’s net.

But, not for the first time this season, it was Lewis Morgan who copped so much criticism from the keyboard warriors on social media.

Anonymous up front in the League Cup final against Rangers, the former St Mirren winger was similarly ineffective back in his favourited wide role in Romania. Just two goals and three assists in 17 games this season; patience is wearing thin.

Better not see Lewis Morgan starting for Celtic again. Absolutely terrible, lost the ball everytime he had it. Fire him on the mega bus to one of the Edinburgh teams. — David Feighan (@DavidF1301) December 12, 2019

If Lewis Morgan is starting games for us I watched both on same pitch last season n Aiden still offers far more. — Gaz (@gaz8467) December 12, 2019

Positive is Lewis Morgan must be sold ASAP — Paul P (@PaulP35709625) December 12, 2019

Sorry but lewis morgan shouldnt b anywhere bear a celtic team...way out his depth..loan him out cause plain & simple.hes no good enough..a hibs or aberdeen aye.done wonders for christie — MICKT (@michaelt1967) December 12, 2019

Lewis Morgan should never play for Celtic again end of. — Adz (@Adz_plays) December 12, 2019

The Lewis Morgan professional footballer experiment must end — Gerry Traynor (@traynorgerry7) December 12, 2019

Couldnae care less aboot that performance or result the night but please for the love eh Christ never let us see Lewis Morgan in a Celtic jersey again — NM (@NiallMcGurk_x) December 12, 2019